Princess Diana’s Friend Rosa Monckton Tweets Old Photo ‘Farewell’ to Prince Harry

Rosa Monckton, an old friend of Princess Diana, posted a “farewell” to Prince Harry on Sunday morning that struck some as odd. The 66-year-old philanthropist included a photo of the prince with her daughter, saying this was “such a loss to the royal family and the nation.” Followers had a lot of thoughts on the implications of Monckton’s tweet.

Domenica and Harry. Farewell Prince Harry. Such a loss to the royal family and the nation. pic.twitter.com/hdb4AZduBq — Rosa Monckton (@MoncktonR) January 19, 2020

Monckton was known as a close friend of Prince Harry’s mother, Princess Diana in life. She even named Diana the godmother of her daughter Domenica, who was pictured with Prince Harry in Sunday’s tweet. Domenica has Down syndrome, and has inspired much of the charity work that Monckton now spends her time on.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monckton’s tweet struck a strange chord with many viewers, as it seemed to suggest Prince Harry would never have any involvement with the royal family again. Some thought that the businesswoman was mistaken, while others wondered if she knew something they did not.

“He hasn’t died. He still wants to be involved helping charities and raising awareness of good causes,” one person wrote. “He just doesn’t want the stress of being a member of Royalty to affect his mental well-being and that of his family. His royal family still seem to love and support him.”

“His family first. This nation bulled his wife,” added another.

“He’ll be back. Alone,” predicted a third.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their intention to “step back” from royal life earlier this month, apparently without the knowledge or consent of the rest of the family. On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that it had finally reached an agreement on their new status which suited everyone.

Going forward, Prince Harry and Markle will give up their royal titles, military appointments and access to public funds. They will not officially represent the queen in any public appearances, but they will keep “their private patronages and associations.”

The queen included her own personal statement about the status of her family and her relationships with the young couple. She assured the British people that all is well between them.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” it said. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the queen wrote. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”