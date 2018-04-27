Prince William Middle Finger Photos Surface After Son’s Birth, but There’s a Catch

In newly surfaced photos, Prince William appears to be giving the middle finger to a crowd, but there’s a catch…

As reported by The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge was addressing crowds before getting into a car, and from some angles he appeared to be making the crude gesture at them.

However, as the outlet also noted, in actuality he was holding up three fingers. One for each of his children.

It’s been quite the week of public appearances for Prince William, as he was also caught on camera nodding off during a separate public appearance.

In the clip shared by The Daily Mail, Prince William can be seen sitting with Meghan Markle and his brother, Prince Harry, during the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton welcomed a new baby into their family earlier this week, which is very likely at the root of his exhaustion.

Babies are notorious for being stubborn about things like sleeping through the night, so William has presumably been up off-and-on throughout the night for the majority of the week, which nearly all parents can relate to.

After the video of William dozing off went viral, many parents took to social media to share how much they relate to his situation.

“Poor Prince William! Every parent knows that feeling of overwhelming exhaustion,” one person tweeted. “Unfortunately, William has cameras capturing his unsuccessful fight to stay awake!”

“Let the man sleep! A newborn and 2 more little ones and you take him to a quiet service? How much can this man take,” wrote another, while someone else commented, “Poor guy. Who in the world can blame him? Get some rest, buddy!”

As has been reported, the new baby is named Louis Arthur Charles, and he was born on Monday morning, April 23, at St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

This is the third child for The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge, after 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Additionally, he is the second son of the couple, and will be fifth in line for the throne.

Additionally, Prince William isn’t the only royal family member to have a roller-coaster week in the press, as his sister-in-law Pippa Middleton was reportedly kicked out of a London supermarket.

According to The Sun, Pippa went into a Tesco Express store with her two dogs in tow, but was soon asked to leave because of the canines. While the incident was likely a bit of an inconvenience for Pippa, she reportedly left with no argument.