Prince William Branded as 'Cold' in New Book About the Royal Family

Prince William has been branded as "cold" in a new book about the Royal Family. Author Omid Scobie just released his new book Endgame, which "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy." Among the many claims in Engame, per The Telegraph, is the insinuation that Prince William is "a cold, ruthless figure who cannot wait to ascend the throne."

The outlet stated that Scobie has alleged William has a terrible temper that he keeps private. "When something doesn't suit him, his anger immediately escalates," the author told Paris Match, describing William as "reserved on the pitch, but unpredictable" off it. Where King Charles III makes an effort to lead "with his head and his heart, William is colder," Scobie writes. "He wants the job done and he has no problem with casualties along the way." Scobie also says, "The Prince of Wales is eager to ascend the throne," so much so that "a real impatience is created around him." Additionally, William is accused of being very preoccupied with his public persona and is "sometimes more concerned about his own image than that of the institution."

The new reports come after it was revealed that Scobie also recently addressed William's sister-in-law Meghan Markle's relationship with the Royal Family, which is also detailed in Endgame. Speaking to PEOPLE, Scobie said that the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" from the royals. However, her husband Harry — William's younger brother — "still has unfinished business" with his family.

"Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, 'You know what? She doesn't want anything to do with it,'" said Scobie, who has covered the British royal family for over 10 years. "For Harry it's different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn't connected to the ties that bind from the past."

While the couple have put their royal lives behind them, they have remained in communication with Harry's father and sent him well wishes. "With Harry, there's a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk it is often [Harry] reaching out," said Scobie. "And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they're not directly to him. So there is a willingness there."