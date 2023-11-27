Prince William Accused of Spreading 'Private Information' About Harry

Prince William has been accused of spreading "private information" about his brother Harry. ABC News reports that in his new book, Endgame, author Omid Scobie unveils a situation where William allegedly briefed the press on Harry while the siblings were navigating a rift between them. This is said to have caused "irreparable damage" between the British monarchy heirs.

"He's sharing private information about his brother that ended up on the front page of a newspaper not long later," Scobie told ABC News' Maggie Rulli in an interview, a portion of which aired Monday on Good Morning America. "And these are things that have caused irreparable damage in the relations between each other." During the interview, Scobie went on to say that he believes William has become a "company man" in the Royal Family, following the ascension of King Charles — William and Harry's father — who became King of England after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. "We've seen the kind of emergence of a man who is much harder, who seems to have embraced and embodied the royal institution," Scobie said of William.

The new comments come days after it was reported that Markle's relationship with the Royal Family has reportedly taken a dramatic fall. Speaking to PEOPLE, Scobie — whose new book "chronicles both the breakdown of the royal family and the weakening of the modern monarchy" — says that the 42-year-old Duchess of Sussex has "moved on" from the royals. Her husband Harry, however, "still has unfinished business" with his family.

"Quite early on in the [book-writing] process, some of those Meghan sources that I really leant on in the earlier years this time were like, 'You know what? She doesn't want anything to do with it,'" said Scobie, who has covered the British royal family for over 10 years. "For Harry it's different. He still has unfinished business when it comes to his battles with the press. His challenge will be to find something that balances that out so we can see him working in a space that isn't connected to the ties that bind from the past."

While the couple have put their royal lives behind them, they have remained in communication with Harry's father and sent him well wishes. "With Harry, there's a reluctant acceptance that this is just who his father is. He would rather have that in his life than to cut it off completely. Hence, when they talk it is often [Harry] reaching out," said Scobie. "And I was surprised to learn that even Meghan has some sort of correspondence with Charles, sending over photos of the children, although they're not directly to him. So there is a willingness there."