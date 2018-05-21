Prince Harry’s Friend Shares Photo of Invite to Royal Wedding and Reception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Royal Wedding reception was meant to be a very exclusive event for just their close friends and family, but thanks to polo player Nacho Figueras, we got a look at the invitation to the event at Frogmore House.

Figueras, a close friend of Harry’s, posted a photo of the Ralph Lauren tuxedo and cologne he was wearing to the party, along with the special invitation only 200 guests received. The photo was posted in his Instagram Story, so it disappeared within 24 hours.

The invitation looks as ornate as the invitation to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. It features a calligraphy-like script, which might be a reference to Markle’s own side gig during her early acting career. According to PEOPLE, Markle even did the calligraphy for Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 2005 wedding, so it is possible she dusted off her talents for her own reception invitation.

The front of the invitation has “M&H” on top, followed by the date and location of the reception, plus an illustration of Frogmore House.

Figueras attended the wedding with his wife, Delfina Blaquier. He posted a congratulatory message to his friend Harry after the wedding.

“My dear friend, I am so happy for you,” Figueras wrote. “You deserve nothing but the best and I wish you both the happiest of lives. Thank you for making us part of this very special day. Best part yet to come!”

Before the wedding, Figueras appeared on Good Morning America, where he predicted Harry will be an “amazing husband” and a “great father.”

“I can’t wait for him to go into this stage of his life. I think he’s been ready for this for a while and the best part of his life is about to come,” Figueras told Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan. “I’m so happy he has found Meghan… Hopefully they will be very, very happy.”

While 600 people were invited to the wedding ceremony, only 200 guests were invited to the evening reception hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles. Still, details about the event have come out from guests who spoke with media outlets.

During the party, Harry and Markle danced for the first time as husband and wife to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and guests ordered drinks from a cocktail menu called “When Harry Met Meghan.”

Other guests at the evening reception included Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Idris Elba and George and Amal Clooney. Elba even reportedly DJ’d during the celebration.