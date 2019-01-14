How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Making Final Preparations for Their First Child

The countdown to the next royal baby continues, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s mysterious child approaches.

Little is known about The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s pregnancy. The two announced that they were expecting their first child in the fall, with an unspecified due date in the spring. The sex of the baby is also still a mystery, leaving royal admirers with little to go on.

What is clear at a glance is that Markle and Prince Harry are in full on preparation mode. The royal couple is battening down the hatches for their newest member, and all of the drama that comes with it for people of their status. Between reports from friends and associates to public appearances to cryptic announcements — or lack thereof — there are some things we can infer about Markle and Prince Harry’s baby preparations.

Here is a look at what we can tell so far.

Choosing a Hospital

Markle and Prince Harry are heavily considering Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England for their birth, according to sources who spoke to Us Weekly last week. The facility is not as well-known as St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where all of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children have been born, but it does match the couple’s more free-wheeling spirit.

Why Not St. Mary’s?

Markle and Prince Harry are not just trying to eschew the traditions of the royal family by having their child in the country, sources say. They are reportedly hoping that having their baby outside of the city will allow things to stay more low-key.

“It will be much less chaos and more of a private event than if she gives birth in London [at high-profile St. Mary’s Hospital] like Kate did,” an insider explained.

Of course, there is the added benefit that Frimley Park is just 20 minutes from their country home.

Country Cottage

Markle and Prince Harry are now spending most, if not all of their time in a countryside getaway in Cotswald, England, according to a report by The Sun. The couple has far more space for their family and for entertaining out there. This is the most likely reason for their gradual move, though some are still speculating that it has to do with tensions between Markle and Middleton.

Choosing a Nanny

Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly in the market for a nanny as well. Sources close to them told Us Weekly that they are “looking into hiring the perfect nanny, someone trusted and trained at one of the best places in the U.K.”

Of course, any candidates under consideration are top secret, but it sounds like the royals are already acknowledging that they will need some help.

The Media Onslaught

Prince Harry is reportedly furious over the way Markle has been treated in media coverage since their wedding.

“He’s extremely protective of Meghan and can’t get his head around why critics are giving her such a hard time when she’s gone out of her way to fit in and fulfill her royal duties,” sources said.

Going forward, Prince Harry and Markle are obviously shoring up against the inevitable field day the media will have with their birth, but they are also looking for ways to minimize and avoid it where possible.

Focusing In

Markle and Prince Harry have been pulled in many directions in the months since their marriage, with international tours, charity events and other typical royal engagements. Sources close to the couple say that they are hoping that the child will divert most or all of their focus, reasonably freeing them from many other obligations.

Meghan Markle’s Father

As for Meghan Markle’s father and his side of the family, she has maintained radio silence with Thomas Markle and her half-siblings, and she will likely keep it that way. Markle and Kensington Palace have stopped commenting on Thomas and Samantha Markle’s outburst through all official channels, perhaps in the hopes of insulating the soon-to-be prince from the media circus.

Due Date & Gender Reveal

Now, all that is left is for Markle and Prince Harry to reveal the gender and due date of their bundle of joy. The soon-to-be-parents have played it close to the chest when it comes to pregnancy details, but they have confirmed that their baby is due sometime in the spring. Royal admirers have voiced all kinds of speculation, guessing based on Markle’s travel schedule, her appearance and any other hint they can get. Some even suspect the new royal family member might end up sharing a birthday with their cousin, Prince George.

No matter what theory you subscribe to, we can’t know for sure until they tell us.