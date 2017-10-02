President Trump Says Vegas Terrorist Attack Was ‘Act of Pure Evil’

President Donald Trump offered his “warmest condolences” to the victims of Sunday night’s Las Vegas mass shooting early Monday morning, and now has harsher words for the act of domestic terrorism, Associated Press reports.

BREAKING: Trump says Las Vegas mass shooting ‘was an act of pure evil,’ praises first responders. — The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017

In a solemn address from the White House on Monday morning discussing the mass shooting that left 50 people dead and injured at least 400 others, Trump called it an “act of pure evil” and praised first responders, saying the speed of police and other saved lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He also said that he will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with first responders and families of victims.

In a subdued statement, Trump said the nation was united “in sadness, shock and grief.”

“We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,” Trump said of those who lost loved ones in the massacre.

The mass shooting is the deadliest in Trump’s presidency and in modern U.S. history.

Speaking for five minutes, he acknowledged the few answers that victims, families of victims and other Americans have after Sunday’s tragedy.

“In times such as these I know we are searching for some kind of meaning in the chaos, some kind of light in the darkness,” he said. “The answers do not come easy. But we can take solace knowing that even the darkest space can be brightened by a single light, and even the most terrible despair can be illuminated by a single ray of hope.”

The President still plans on visiting Puerto Rico on Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated the U.S. territory.

Other politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, Nevada lawmakers, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Former President Barack Obama have all spoken out about the tragedy. See their reactions here.

Country music star Jason Aldean, who was onstage when the shooter opened fire, wrote that his “heart hurt” from the disastrous turn of events during “what should have been a fun night.”

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” he captioned an Instagram photo. “I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate.”

Other country music stars like Jake Owen, who performed just before Aldean took the stage, offered their thoughts on the attack. Read more here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mandel Ngan