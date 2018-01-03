Trending

President Trump Announces Mock Award Show for ‘Corrupt’ Media

President Trump Announces Mock Award Show for 'Corrupt' Media

The president had a busy night on Twitter, including an announcement that he’d be handing out awards to the journalists he’s always battling with.

The president’s mock awards show is titled “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of The Year,” apparently coming at the beginning of next week.

Many commenters were horrified by the idea of President Trump spending his time on this gag while so many other important issues need his attention. In particular, the tweet was out of place as it came less than half an hour after a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about nuclear war.

Still, the tweet about corrupt media didn’t go unnoticed. Many people replied by applauding the president for his treatment of journalism and the media, and defending his time management skills.

Most, however, found the tweet tasteless and harmful. People posted their fears about the president’s time management skills, particularly in reference to the previous tweet, and the week he spent golfing over the holidays.

The president finished his Twitter tirade with a suggestions to watch Hannity on Fox this evening, leading many to speculate that the show will include an announcement or revelation of some kind.

