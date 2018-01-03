President Trump Announces Mock Award Show for ‘Corrupt’ Media

The president had a busy night on Twitter, including an announcement that he’d be handing out awards to the journalists he’s always battling with.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

The president’s mock awards show is titled “The Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of The Year,” apparently coming at the beginning of next week.

Many commenters were horrified by the idea of President Trump spending his time on this gag while so many other important issues need his attention. In particular, the tweet was out of place as it came less than half an hour after a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un about nuclear war.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Still, the tweet about corrupt media didn’t go unnoticed. Many people replied by applauding the president for his treatment of journalism and the media, and defending his time management skills.

Most, however, found the tweet tasteless and harmful. People posted their fears about the president’s time management skills, particularly in reference to the previous tweet, and the week he spent golfing over the holidays.

So glad to see you using your time wisely. — This Mama Wines (@thismamawines) January 3, 2018

Have you been hacked? There is no way this is real. Right? — Jonathon Acosta (@Jonbadly) January 3, 2018

The president finished his Twitter tirade with a suggestions to watch Hannity on Fox this evening, leading many to speculate that the show will include an announcement or revelation of some kind.