President Obama Senior Policy Advisor Reportedly Took Indecent Photos of Women

William Mendoza, once a senior official in President Obama’s Department of Education, resigned after he was arrested for attempting to take photos up the skirts of various women on the DC Metro, according to a new report by Daily Mail.

The bombshell revelation comes from a Freedom of Information Act request, revealing that Mendoza was arrested and charged with attempted voyeurism in November of 2016. He reportedly used his government-issued iPhones to take the predatory pictures as early as July of 2016. At the time of the incident in question, Mendoza was supposed to be working, and was even using a travel card funded by taxpayer money, according to the report.

Mendoza earned $140,000 per year in the Obama administration. He worked as the executive director of the White House Initiative on American Indian and Alaska Native Education. He is married with children.

The Metro Police Transit Department caught Mendoza taking the indecent photos on a surveillance camera. The attempted voyeurism charge was a misdemeanor, but he immediately resigned from the Department of Education before they could launch their own investigation into his sexual misconduct as well.

Mendoza was also caught looking at a video of a woman in a changing room, taken without her knowledge. It’s unclear if Mendoza filmed the video himself, though it looks like that didn’t factor into his legal troubles.

In January 2017, Mendoza pleaded guilty to the charges. He was given a 90-day prison sentence, one year’s probation, and a $100 fine. He never returned to public office.

Mendoza’s lawyer, Paul Y. Kyonaga, told reporters that he had received treatment after his conviction. Kyonaga said that Mendoza has no plans to return to the public sector, and simply wants to move on with his life.

“Mr. Mendoza has taken responsibility for this charge of attempted voyeurism,” he said.

“He’s received treatment for the underlying issues that gave rise to the incident, and, with the strong support of his family, is moving forward productively with his life,” Kyonaga added.

Mendoza began his work in the White House in December of 2011. His office was created by an executive order made by President Obama himself. He focused on getting Native Americans better access to education, while rallying against the use of offensive mascots in professional sports.