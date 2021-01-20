President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden: What to Know About the First Couple's Relationship

President-elect Joe Biden is moving into the White House along with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden. The new first family has some stark differences from the most recent occupants, as well as from other first families throughout the years. There are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to the Biden family. Joe and Jill Biden both hail from Pennsylvania, where they met in 1975. The two are already very familiar with life in the spotlight, after Biden's years as a senator followed by his time as vice president of the United States. Still, they bring something different to the presidency this time around, as many Americans have intuited. The biggest norm they plan to break is that Jill will continue to work as a college professor throughout the coming term. President Donald Trump broke the record as the oldest man ever elected president in 2016, and Biden is beating his record this time around. Accordingly, the new president-elect and first lady are coming to the White House with no children, as theirs are now grown adults. From that perspective, the new first family is even less traditional than the one that preceded it. All of this and more will factor into public perception of Joe and Jill Biden in the four years to come. Here is a look at what you need to know about the new first family as they move into the White House.

Previous Marriages (Photo: CBS via Getty Images) When Joe and Jill Biden married each other, it was the second time both of them had tied the knot. Joe Biden was married to Neila Hunter from 1966 until 1972, when she died in a tragic car accident. Their three children, Beau, Hunter and Amy Biden were in the car with her, though only the two boys survived. As for Jill Biden, she married former college football player and bar owner Bill Stevenson in 1970 while she herself was still in school. The marriage lasted until 1974, and Jill was still in the process of divorcing Stevenson when she and Joe first met. These early experiences with marriage clearly informed the bond that these two found together.

Gentleman Joe Biden's brother, Frank, set up Jill and Joe on a blind date in March of 1975, according to a profile by The New York Times. Joe was a newly-elected senator while Jill was still in school, where she had met Frank. The fact that Joe is nine years older than Jill was actually one of the things that drew her to him, as she recalls being impressed by his more formal appearance and bearing. She said that after their first date, she told her mother: "Mom, I finally met a gentleman."

Wedding (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images) Joe and Jill Biden courted each other for two years, during which time she even worked briefly in his Senate office. Finally, the two married in June of 1977 in the Chapel at the United Nations in New York City. Jill Biden had been raised agnostic, but embraced a wedding ceremony in Joe's Roman Catholic faith.

Beau and Hunter Jill Biden raised and co-parented Biden's two surviving sons from his previous marriage — Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III and Robert Hunter Biden. They were 8 and 7 years old respectively at the time their father remarried, and they referred to Jill as "Mom" throughout their lives. However, Jill Biden never formally adopted them.

Ashley Blazer (Photo: SEDAT SUNA/AFP via Getty Images) Joe and Jill Biden had just one biological child together — Ashley Blazer Biden, born in June of 1981. Ashley went on to work as a social worker and a fashion designer, with appointments in the Delaware state government and fashion shows in New York.

Dr. Jill Biden Perhaps the biggest thing that sets the Bidens apart as the new first family is Jill's unwavering commitment to her own work, even as her husband takes the highest office in the land. Jill has a Doctorate of Education (Ed.D.) from the University of Delaware, as well as two Master's degrees from other universities. In the fall of 2020, a brief viral controversy stirred up online when a Wall Street Journal op-ed suggested that she should stop using the honorific "doctor" title for her non-medical degree. Biden goes further than using the title, however — she intends to continue teaching college English throughout her husband's presidency. This is unprecedented among first families, with the closest thing to an exception being Joe's 1988 presidential run. At the time, Jill told reporters that she would continue working then as well.