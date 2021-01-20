Inauguration Day 2021: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Inauguration Day 2021 is here. We have all the details on how you can watch the historical event and what time to tune in and what channel to flip on for the full show. On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in as the heads of the new White House administration. The inauguration is scheduled to officially begin at 12 p.m. ET, but coverage will likely start much sooner.

All major news outlets are expected to cover the inauguration, so those wanting to watch will likely be able to tune into just about any of the big networks: CBS, ABC NBC and Fox. For those who chose to stream rather than use broadcast TV, the inauguration will be streamed online by C-SPAN. It is likely that many other outlets will stream the inauguration live as well. Typically there would be a parade following the big event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as security concerns caused by the Jan. 6. riot carried out by a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists, no parade will be held. Instead, Town and Country reports there will be a virtual celebration.

Today is the day @JoeBiden becomes the President of the United States. Be a part of history. 10 AM ET at https://t.co/32suUJYO1f#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/eeFzVt8m5b — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 20, 2021

While there will not be a lot of pomp and circumstance surrounding the inauguration, those tuning in will get to see Lady Gaga performing the national anthem, as the Presidential Inaugural Committee recently announced. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez will also be performing, though the details of her performance have not been revealed. Both Gaga and Lopez have been very vocal supporters of Biden and Harris in the past.

On Wednesday evening, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET, there will be a 90-minute Inauguration celebration special, titled Celebrating America. The special will be hosted by actor Tom Hanks and will feature musical performances from Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Ant Clemons. "Through different segments and performances, the program will highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before," reads a synopsis of the special. "The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers."