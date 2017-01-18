Pregnant Pink Poses Topless, Shows off Growing Belly With the Help of Daughter Willow

the snuggle is real :@deborahandersoncreative hair: @pamwiggy hands: willow sage A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:43pm PST

Pink is showing off her bare baby bump with the help of her daughter, Willow.

The singer posed topless in an Instagram photo on Monday, Dec. 12, covering her breasts with her hands while her 5-year-old daughter’s tiny hands were seen wrapped around her mom’s belly, Us Weekly reports.

“The snuggle is real,” Pink captioned the sweet photo.

Pink announced she was expecting baby No. 2 last month on Instagram and continues to document her pregnancy moments with fans on social media.

On Dec. 6, Pink joked about a tabloid rumor reporting that she is divorcing her husband, Carey Hart and even shared a photo of the magazine cover that read “Pregnant Pink Marriage Split: I’ll Raise My Babies Alone.” She humorously wrote in her caption that she’s “had it” with Hart and can’t wait to take over his closet.

This story first appeared on Womanista.

Featured image: Getty / Tommaso Boddi