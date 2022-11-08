Powerball Lottery: Winner Announced for $2.04 Billion Jackpot

Just hours after the Powerball numbers were revealed, the California Lottery has announced that a winner was identified. In a tweet statement, the organization stated that the winning ticket was "sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena." The California Lottery added that "the final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 billion dollars," which means that it has created its "FIRST EVER Billionaire!"

The organization went on to say, "We are so excited and we just can't hide it. Not only did California have the BIG #Powerball winner, three more tickets matched 5 numbers missing just the Powerball in Gardena, Beaumont, and San Francisco. Congratulations to all our players!"

California Lottery makes its FIRST EVER Billionaire! One lucky ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena matched all 6 numbers in the November 7 #Powerball draw. The final jackpot amount for this draw came to $2.04 BILLION dollars. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9mSEAh18s1 — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

The big news comes after a day of confusion for the Powerball lottery, after the drawing has to be postponed. On Monday, the California Lottery announced the delay in a post on Twitter. "Tonight's Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," the organization tweeted.

The California Lottery continued, "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

An update was later issued, explaining, "The Powerball draw is still delayed. There is an issue in another state. It is not due to any delays at the California Lottery. There is currently no estimated time for the drawing." The updated statement added, "Winning numbers will be posted here [social media] and on our website as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

Good Morning, California. The November 7 #Powerball draw is complete but results are still pending national certification. Winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56-Power-10. Keep your Powerball tickets and check back on our website https://t.co/vmdtLP8nsj for final results and prizes. — California Lottery (@calottery) November 8, 2022

One more update was shared, reading, "The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 remains delayed. Currently, one participating lottery is still processing its sales and play data. Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed."

The statement continued, "Powerball has stringent security requirements to protect the integrity of the game and remains committed to holding a drawing that gives all players a fair chance to win. Due to the length of the draw delay, it is likely that we will not know the official results of the Powerball drawing until Tuesday morning. Players should hold onto their tickets." Eventually, CNN reported that the numbers for the record 2.04 billion-dollar lottery jackpot were: 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball was 10.