Powerball Lottery at $630 Million: Here’s Where the 2 Winning Tickets Were Sold

There were two winning tickets sold in the Powerball drawing Wednesday night. The jackpot reached $632.6 million, with a cash option of $450.2 million. Thanks to strong sales, the jackpot became the seventh-largest in Powerball history. The winners, who bought their tickets in California and Wisconsin, will split the jackpot.

Each ticket is worth $316.3 million or $225.1 million in cash before taxes, Powerball said. The winning numbers were white balls 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Powerball number was 17. This was the first time anyone hit the jackpot since Oct. 4.

If you did not match all six numbers, you still may have a prize to claim. There were over 3 million tickets that won prizes ranging from just $4 to $2 million after Wednesday’s drawing. There were 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. Two Match 5+ Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia. One of the jackpot tickets was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, according to the California Lottery. A winning Match 5 ticket was sold at a Chevron in South Pasadena, California.

Powerball tickets can be purchased in every state except for Alabama, Nevada, Utah, Alaska, and Hawaii. The most recent state to add Poweball is Mississippi, which began selling tickets in January 2020. You can also get Powerball tickets in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the next drawing is scheduled for Saturday. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball.

The largest Powerball jackpot is the $1.586 billion prize won by three ticket-buyers in California, Florida, and Tennessee in January 2016. This also remains the largest jackpot won in U.S. and world lottery history, just ahead of a 2018 $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The second-highest mark was set by the $768.4 million jackpot won by a Wisconsin ticket buyer in March 2019. In August 2017, a lucky player in Massachusetts won the third-biggest jackpot, which was $758.7 million.