Poundcake Recalled Over Plastic Contamination

Hafner Canada Inc. issued a recall Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcake due to the presence of a foreign material. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the recall on Nov. 18, alerting consumers that the product is being pulled from store shelves due to pieces of plastic.

At this time, the recall only affects Sélection du Pâtissier brand Lemon and Poppyseed Poundcakes. These poundcakes were sold in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, so consumers in the United States are mostly unaffected by the recall. The recalled products were sold in 1.55-kg sizes and can be identified through the UPC code 6 22267 04509 1. The product also feature "Lot 2257" on the packaging. The CFIA gave the recall a Class 3 classification, meaning, "there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems. This class also includes food that do not pose a health risk, but that do not comply with legislation." The agency's release did not note if there have been any illnesses or injuries reported in connection to the recalled products at this time, though the CFIA did say that the products should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.

There are often recalls of food products because of foreign materials somehow making it into the packaging. Earlier this month, Nestlé USA issued a recall on Nestlé Toll House cookie dough snacks because the packages could contain soft plastic film. The recall was issued out of an "abundance of caution," and no illnesses were reported. In late October, Foster Farms, a company that produces chicken products sold at Costco stores, recalled 80-oz packages of "Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" because they could contain plastic in the food itself. That recall covered establishment number "P-33901" and lot code "3*2223**." The barcode includes the number "7527899724" and the "best by" date of 08/11/23. Prior to that, more than 4,000 pounds of sausage products were recalled by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic.

While the above recalled also surfaced out of the United States, Canadian consumers have been hit hard by recalls as well. On the same day Hafner Canada Inc. issued the poundcake recall, Mounet Group recalled Mounet Group brand Labneh soft unripened cheese in vegetable oil due to possible Clostridium botulinum contamination. On Nov. 7, Tim Hortons-branded chicken noodle soup base was recalled over insect contamination. No illnesses were reported in either of these cases.