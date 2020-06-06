Portland Police Report White Claw Was Thrown at Officers Amid Protests, and Twitter Is Having a Field Day

Police in Portland, Oregon published a photo of objects thrown at police during protests, briefly giving Twitter users something to laugh about. The odd collection included a partially eaten Granny Smith apple, a can of garbanzo beans, a brick, and a full can of White Claw hard seltzer. While the photo earned several funny responses, many others pointed out the disparity between what was thrown at police and the police's response to protesters.

More items recovered that were thrown at officers: Full beverage cans, bricks, bottles, rocks, food. pic.twitter.com/RTGILdcUKS — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 6, 2020

Early Sunday morning, the Portland Police Department shared the picture on Twitter. "More items recovered that were thrown at officers: Full beverage cans, bricks, bottles, rocks, food," the caption reads. The tweet earned thousands of comments, with some noting that the small items were countered by police using tear gas and wearing full riot gear. "I'm not a scientist but I believe the bullets and tear gas you shoot at innocent people would hurt a lot more than a can of low sodium garbanzo beans," comedian Tony Posnanski wrote.

Portland residents have joined Black Lives Matter protests throughout the week, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody last month. Officials have faced criticism for the police department's tactics, leading Mayor Ted Wheeler to order Portland police not to use sonic warning tones. He also said Friday he supports a month-long ban on tear gas. The Long Range Acoustic Device (LARD) will only be used to share information from now on, Wheeler tweeted.