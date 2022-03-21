Popular Spinach and Artichoke Dip Recalled in 48 States

Schwan’s Brand recalled a popular spinach and artichoke dip because the packaging did not list soy and wheat as ingredients on the label. Those with allergies or sensitivities to both ingredients could have a severe or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. The recall covers products distributed in the 48 contiguous states through Schwan’s home delivery network.

On March 10, Fairmont Foods, Inc. of Fairmont, Minnesota, recalled corrugated boxes of Schwan’s Brand Spinach and Artichoke dip because of the undeclared allergen. The product is packaged in a brown box with “Schwan’s Brand ‘Spinach and Artichoke Dip’ Net Wt. 24oz. (1lb 8oz) 680g” printed on it in red. Each box includes two bowls of the product. The number 802 and product information code “P82013 XXXX” are printed on the side of the boxes.

The recall was initiated after Fairmont Foods discovered the product might have been sent in the wrong package. There have been no reported illnesses or injuries connected with the recall. The recalled product was also not sold in stores.

Consumers who have the recalled product should destroy it and contact Schwan’s for a refund. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published photos of the recalled product on its website. Consumers can contact John Heuer, Executive Vice President at Fairmont Foods, Inc., at 507-238-9001 (Ext 6125) or john.heuer@fairmontfoods.com with any questions.

Food products are often recalled when a company discovers mistakes with ingredient lists. Correct packages should list warnings for consumers with food allergies. In January, Abbyland Foods in Wisconsin recalled beef jerky because the labels did not list milk as an ingredient. A consumer who discovered cheese in the product contacted the company. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) was concerned that many consumers would still have the affected beef jerky because the product had a long shelf life.

Soy and wheat allergies are common, notes the Mayo Clinic. Some of the symptoms of a soy allergy reaction include hives, itching, swelling of the lips or other body parts, wheezing, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and skin redness. “A severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is rare with a soy allergy. It’s more likely to occur in people who also have asthma or who are allergic to other foods besides soy, such as peanuts,” according to the Mayo Clinic.