Popeyes Fans Still Livid Over Popular Item’s Removal From Menu

What has gone wrong in this nation when a restaurant like Popeyes can remove a favorite item from its menu and people barely peep about it? A world hit by a pandemic that has grabbed our attention away from the needs of fast food, that’s what has gone wrong.

Sadly, this means Popeyes was able to usher away their cajun rice earlier in the year. Many fans of the chain restaurant were ready to write it off after the decision, chicken sandwich or no chicken sandwich.

According to Thrillist, the decision wasn’t pandemic-related either. Somehow cajun rice ended up next to green beans as the two items that could be sacrificed from the menu. “At Popeyes, we are always listening to feedback from our guests and looking for ways to improve our menu. So after thoughtful consideration, our Cajun Rice and Green Beans are no longer on the permanent menu. However, we still have a bunch of delicious sides,” a statement from the company read.

While restaurants remove menu items daily worldwide, this is an odd choice given its unique connection to Popeyes. And for many, including the author, the removal comes in the middle of a time when Popeyes hasn’t been a stop for a long time. It’s like finding out your old friend has been ushered into a backroom while you’re on vacation, leaving you powerless to stop what’s happening while fully seeing it unfold.

Recently Popeyes added macaroni and cheese to their menu, something they had been lacking compared to rival chicken seller KFC. But what did fans lose in the process? “I’ve tried to make due for awhile now an it’s not working out! Removing one of the greatest side dishes ever!? Y’all need to bring back the Cajun rice. People have suffered enough the last 2 years. Let’s start 2022 off right,” one fan wrote. “Popeyes really fumbled the bag getting rid of Cajun Rice!!” a second noted.

“I’ll never forgive Popeyes for taking away the Cajun rice,” a third wrote. And for those curious, those all came in the past few days. Popeyes removed cajun rice back in January.

Fans want the rice to return, but no word on that ever happening at this point. Until then it is off in limbo with several other favorite dishes never to return.