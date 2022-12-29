Pasta Recalled

Pasta lovers in six states need to be aware of a new food recall announced last week. World Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled its Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages because they contain undeclared wheat. This could be dangerous for anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat ingredients.

The recall covers the 12-oz. packages of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros with the UPC 0-45255-15273-9. The pasta is packaged in clear plastic bags with a front panel label. It is sold in the produce department and distributed to Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, according to World Variety Produce's Dec. 23 statement, published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

(Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

No illnesses have been reported yet. Consumers who bought the pasta should destroy it and dispose of the product. Consumers can contact World Variety Produce at 1-800-588-0151, Mon-Fri 7:00 AM-5:00 PM PST.

There have been other pasta-related recalls in recent months. In October, Michigan-based Craftology recalled pasta salad products because there may have been undeclared tree nuts in them. The recall covered 14 oz. containers of Craftology This Is My Happy Place Pasta Salad that was sent to retailers in the Midwest. The recall spun out of an earlier recall from Lipari Foods, which recalled sunflower seeds due to undeclared cashews.

In January 2022, Amy's Kitchen recalled one lot of frozen Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. The product was possibly contaminated with real dairy products, which could be a danger to those with an allergy or sensitivity to dairy. The recall covered 8 oz. packages with a best-by date of October 2023. This issue was discovered after testing from a third-party laboratory.

A wheat allergy reaction can occur when consuming wheat or inhaling wheat flour notes the Mayo Clinic. Some of the symptoms include swelling or itching around the mouth and throat; hives, rash, or skin swelling; nasal congestion; headache; difficulty breathing; nausea or vomiting; and diarrhea. In extreme cases, it can cause anaphylaxis, which causes swelling or tightness of the throat, making it difficult to breathe. Anaphylaxis is a condition that requires immediate medical assistance. If someone shows signs, you need to call 911. A wheat allergy is most common among babies and toddlers. Most outgrow it, but it can develop in adults.