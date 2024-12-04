The Ginger Ale Class Action Lawsuit, Explained

Ginger Ale may not be as gingery, at least according to a class action lawsuit that’s taken social media by storm. Per Top Class Actions, a new lawsuit accuses Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. of falsely advertising its Schweppes and Canada Dry beverages as being naturally flavored. The lawsuit states the ingredients include artificial flavoring.

Per the documents, dry products, they claim they are flavored with “natural ginger flavor” or “naturally flavored” without disclosing they also contain artificial flavors.

“These labels are both intentionally misleading and unlawful under federal and state law because they omit the material fact that the products contain artificial flavoring” the suit reads.

Natural malic acid is a primary flavor component of ginger. The products listed in the suit contain natural malic acid. But the suit states that malic acid in the products is not found in nature. A commercial reportedly confirmed ginger ale products contain added dl-malic acid, a synthetic petrochemical.

“Defendant adds synthetic dl-malic acid to the products because without the addition of this synthetic chemical the products would not taste like ‘ginger ale,’” the suit reads, with the defendant noting the additional products are considered artificial by law. “None of the products’ packaging includes either on the front or back labels any indication that the products contain artificial flavoring,” the suit continues.

In the suit, the defendant notes that it’s false advertising. The suit also states the products are mislabeled. And it’s not the only product under fire with a recent class action lawsuit.

Capri-Sun is also accused of similar issues. Top Class Actions reports there’s a suit against them for false advertising as the company brand themselves as having “All Natural Ingredients” in their juices. But others claim the opposite, arguing that the parent company, Kraft Heinz, designed the packaging for its Capri-Sun products to make customers believe the products included are natural, when they are in fact not.