Watch: Demolition Crew Failed to Implode the Pontiac Silverdome

Planned demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome’s upper ring (apparently) unsuccessful as charges go off but the metal beams do not come down. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/B8Vsn8Vuq5 — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) December 3, 2017

The Pontiac Silverdome in southern Michigan was scheduled for demolition at 8:30 A.M. today, but it didn’t go quite as planned. As you can see in the video, a ring of charges went off around the upper ring of the stadium. They were meant to bring down the highest levels of the structure so that demolition and clean-up could be completed more easily.

Instead, the explosions end with an anti-climactic pop, and the former home of the Detroit Lions is left stubbornly standing.

Authorities say there was a wiring issue that caused some of the charges not to detonate. The Silverdome will be left standing for at least one more day.

The Silverdome was constructed in 1975. It was the home of the Detroit Lions until 2001, when the team moved to Ford Field. Long-time fans and commentators are viewing the stadium’s failed demolition as a metaphor for their team and their city — for better or for worse.

The Pontiac Silverdome did not implode this morning. I guess the building is not used to implosion on a Sunday until 1 pm. — Terry Foster (@TerryFoster971) December 3, 2017



My god. They tried to implode the Pontiac Silverdome just now. They explosions went off, and the old girl just stood there, smiled, and said, “Really?” #silverdome — Josh Mackey (@JMackey1981) December 3, 2017

