Nestle Recalls More Than 27,000 Pounds of Its Frozen Pizza After Packaging Mix-Up

It’s not delivery, it’s a recall. Nestle is recalling more than 27,000 pounds of its popular DiGiorno frozen pizzas over allergen fears stemming from mislabeling. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this week, Nestle is recalling its DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens that could pose a threat to consumers with soy allergies. Per the department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product contains textured soy protein, a known allergen not declared on the product label.

The affected pizzas are labeled as DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizzas but in fact are DiGiorno Three Meat Crispy Pan Crust Pizzas, which contain soy in the beef topping and sausage crumbles. While there have been no confirmed reports from consumers of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the issue first emerged after Nestle received a complaint from a consumer who discovered that a frozen three-meat pizza was actually in the carton labeled as a pepperoni pizza. With the pizza products in question produced on June 30, 2021, the following products are subject to recall per the USDA and Nestle:

Videos by PopCulture.com

26 oz. boxes, containing pizza in a tray with a plastic overwrap, labeled, “DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust Pepperoni Pizza” with a manufacturing date of June 30, 2021, “best by” date of March 2022 and batch code 1181510721. The “best by” date of March 2022 and batch code appears on the side of the package.

The products subject to recall, which are shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide, will include the establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Per the department, Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc.

Nestle USA Inc. issued a statement over the matter, assuring consumers it remains committed to their quality. “The quality, safety and integrity of Nestlé USA and DiGiorno products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” the statement read.

The USDA urges consumers who have purchased these products to not consume them, and throw away or return the products to their place of purchase. There are no other DiGiorno products impacted by this recall.