Pizza Hut Brings Back Seasonal Favorite Menu Item

Pizza lovers considering a pizza dinner for Valentine’s Day might want to order from Pizza Hut. The chain has brought back its famous heart-shaped pizza for another year, starting on Tuesday. Customers can order the heart pizza through Monday, Feb. 14, either alone or as part of a meal that includes a delectable chocolate dessert.

A heart-shaped pizza will set you back $11.99 this year, reports Delish. You can also get a bundle for $16.99 that includes the pizza and your choice of an ultimate chocolate chip cookie or a triple-chocolate brownie. You can order the special pizza and bundle through the Pizza Hut app, in stores, or on the chain’s website to be delivered or picked up.

Many pizza chains have offered heart-shaped pizzas in the past during Valentine’s Day. Papa Johns is also offering their own one-topping, thin-crust heart-shaped pizza at some locations for $11.99. Smaller chains have also started selling heart-shaped pizzas to meet the increased demand for a saucy romantic Valentine’s Day.

Wednesday was also National Pizza Day, and Pizza Hut celebrated by launching a new line of Spicy Lover’s Pizza. Each pizza is made with a spicy marinara sauce, sliced red chili peppers, and “fiery flakes” of crushed red peppers and herbs. There are three different options. The Spicy Double Pepperoni includes a mix of traditional pepperoni and “crispy cupped” pepperoni. Next up is the Spicy Hawaiian Chicken, which includes chicken and pineapple. The last option is the Spicy Veggie, which has green bell peppers, red onions, and mushrooms.

The new Spicy Lover’s Pizza flavors were created for pizza fans who want to spice up their dinner. “As consumer tastes continue getting more adventurous, the launch of Spicy Lover’s Pizza allows Pizza Hut to satisfy the growing craving for well-balanced, spicy flavor,” Pizza Hutt chief brand officer Georgeanne Erickson said in a statement to USA Today. “We’re excited to bring this thoughtfully crafted spicy pizza to pizza lovers across the country!”

Other food chains have introduced spicy foods to reflect changing tastes. In January, Arby’s announced a new sandwich called the “Diablo Dare,” which is so spicy it comes with a free 12-ounce vanilla milkshake. The sandwich includes a slice of ghost pepper jack cheese and other spicy seasonings. It is served either with a crispy chicken patty or smoked brisket.