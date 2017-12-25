Pitbull Attack on Christmas Eve Kills Woman, Injures Man

A Kentucky woman was killed on Christmas Eve after she and her husband were attacked by two pit bulls.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department told WYMT that a call came in at around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. A witness said two pit bulls attacked his sister-in-law and brother in Arjay, Kentucky.

The husband shot the two dogs. One was killed, but the other ran off and police are still searching for it. The couple did not own the dogs, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, they “discovered a woman and her husband had been savagely attacked by two pit bulls,” according to the department.

Bell County Coroner Jay Steele told WYMT that the woman killed was 66-year-old Lorraine Saylor. Her husband, Johnny Saylor, survived.

According to LEX 18, the husband was rushed to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Sheriff’s department issued a statement warning the public to stay away from the other dog if they see it.

“Sheriff Mitch Williams is asking the community to be on the lookout for a brown pit bull that is injured,” the department said. “Under no circumstances are you to engage this dangerous animal.”

Police are asking anyone who sees the dog to call 911 or the Bell County Volunteer Fire Department at 606-337-6174.