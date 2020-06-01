Pink is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement while speaking out against people who use the phrase "All Lives Matter." As protests against racism and police brutality continue to build worldwide after the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25, the "Just Like Fire" singer shared a viral post from fellow artist Billie Eilish about white privilege.

"No one is saying your life doesn’t matter,” the “Bad Guy” singe wrote on social media. “No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying anything at all about you…… All you MFs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

Eilish added that "whether you like it or not," being white comes with inherent privilege. "If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted?" she continued. Eilish noted of recent protests about the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, "Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why???? White. F—ing. Privilege."

While many of Pink's followers supported her for reposting Eilish's thoughts, with one person writing, "All lives won't matter until black lives matter equally as part of the human race," there were others who criticized her for speaking out. One commenter wrote while they "totally" get where she was coming from, as "a person with a lawyer brain," they felt that when you single out one race, "you ARE implicitly saying other races don’t matter as much. It is automatically inferred."

"I believe it does this situation a disjustice [sic] by putting it in the #blacklivesmatter category. This could happen to ANY ONE OF US! THAT is the atrocity! THAT is the REAL issue. It is not about race," they continued. But Pink wasn't having it, replying succinctly, "You are the epitome of white privilege and the saddest part is that you don’t even hear yourself and probably never will." Another commenter who called the artist "stupid," received the reply from Pink, "What an insightful and helpful comment." To yet another who wrote, "All Business Owners Life’s Matter too," the performer fired back, “So you can’t read."