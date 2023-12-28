Check Your Stockings: Candy Bar Recall Issued

Anyone who got candy in their stocking for Christmas may need to send it back to the North Pole. More than 1,000 chocolate bars have been recalled by Astor Chocolate Corporation after it was discovered that Burnt Caramel Candy Bars may contain undeclared coconut, making the bars a potentially life-threatening risk.

The recall impacts 1,092 Burnt Caramel Candy Bars, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Dec. 21. Candy bars affected by the recall have Lot 0101614649, a Best By Date of 12/11/2024, and the UPC number 4099100202809. Per the FDA, no other Lot Codes, or any other Astor Chocolate Corporation products are included in the recall. The candy bars were distributed through Aldi's Haines City, Florida Distribution Center, which services select Aldi stores in Florida.

The Lakewood, New Jersey-based company issued the recall "after it was discovered that the coconut-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut," per the FDA. Although no illnesses have been reported to date, the candy bars pose a risk to those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut, which is classified by the FDA as a tree nut. According to the NY Allergy & Sinus Centers, symptoms of a coconut allergy can range from mild to severe and may include hives, itching, swelling, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing. In some instances, consumption of coconut can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Coconut allergy is relatively rare compared to other food allergies and is estimated to affect less than 1% of the population.

Due to the health risk associated with eating the recalled Burnt Caramel Candy Bars, those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut should not consume the recalled candy bars. For more information or assistance, consumers can contact Astor Chocolate Corporation at 1-732-901-1000 (Monday to Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST and Friday 9:00am to 1:00p.m. EST) or via their website at Premium Chocolate | Astor Chocolate.

In a statement regarding the recall, ALDI said, "ALDI puts the safety and integrity of the products it sells first. If customers have a product affected by this recall, they are advised to discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. ALDI sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall."