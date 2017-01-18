Trending

Photos: Britney Spears’ Fittest Moments Are the Exact Motivation You Need Today

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 8, […]

By

Happy 35th birthday, Britney Spears!

In honor of this pop princess’ birthday, we’ve gathered a handful of her best #fitspo moments. Get ready to swoon, because we all know those abs are what dreams are made of. Seriously.

1. Crimped hair, sequins and washboard abs have never looked so good.

britney spears abs vmas
(Photo: Photo credit: Getty / Frank Micelotta)

2. Let’s not even play…this moment will forever be iconic.

britney spears abs
(Photo: Photo via Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz)

3. Like a fine wine, those abs just keep getting better with age.

britney-spears-abs-1
(Photo: Photo via Instagram @britneyspears)

4. We see you, girl.

britney-spears-abs-2
(Photo: Photo via Instagram @britneyspears)

5. Sometimes you just have to cut loose.

It’s been a while since I’ve cut loose

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

6. You’re magical, Britney. Pure magic.

britney-spears-abs-4
(Photo: Photo via Instagram @britneyspears)

Want more celebrity #fitspo (don’t worry, it’s our guilty pleasure too)? Check them out here!

