Photos: Britney Spears’ Fittest Moments Are the Exact Motivation You Need Today

Happy 35th birthday, Britney Spears!

A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Oct 8, 2016 at 11:13pm PDT

In honor of this pop princess’ birthday, we’ve gathered a handful of her best #fitspo moments. Get ready to swoon, because we all know those abs are what dreams are made of. Seriously.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. Crimped hair, sequins and washboard abs have never looked so good.

(Photo: Photo credit: Getty / Frank Micelotta)

2. Let’s not even play…this moment will forever be iconic.

(Photo: Photo via Getty Images / Jeff Kravitz)

3. Like a fine wine, those abs just keep getting better with age.

(Photo: Photo via Instagram @britneyspears)

4. We see you, girl.

(Photo: Photo via Instagram @britneyspears)

5. Sometimes you just have to cut loose.

It’s been a while since I’ve cut loose A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Sep 18, 2016 at 5:36pm PDT

6. You’re magical, Britney. Pure magic.

(Photo: Photo via Instagram @britneyspears)

Want more celebrity #fitspo (don’t worry, it’s our guilty pleasure too)? Check them out here!