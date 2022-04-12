Perdue's Take on a Chicken Sandwich Could Have People Confused for Uncrustables

✖

Perdue is making lunch on the go easier than ever. The company recently announced the launch of the new Chicken Handhelds, a limited-edition handheld treat that looks almost identical to Smucker's Uncrustables.

Using a secret recipe developed in Perdue Farms' own test kitchen, Perdue's Chicken Handhelds feature soft-baked bread filled with a creamy blend of tender and juicy diced all-white-meat chicken and herbs. Available frozen and ready to eat when thawed, Chicken Handhelds are described as being "completely portable" and offer up to six grams of protein per serving. Perdue added that "these chicken salad bites come with our promise that Perdue's family of farmers raise poultry with tender love and care and on an all-vegetarian diet with no antibiotics, hormones or steroids – EVER!"

Chicken Handhelds bear a striking resemblance to beloved Uncrustables. Produced by Smucker's Uncrustables are sealed crustless sandwiches that boast a filling sealed between two layers of bread by a crimped edge. The crust is notable removed. Similar to Uncrustables, Perdue's Chicken Handhelds offers snackers the chance to eat on the go, with the company stating that the new snack was created amid an effort to concoct a treat that kids and adults alike could take on the go.

While Uncrustables are beloved far and wide, Perdue's Chicken Handhelds may take a little more warming up to. On a Reddit thread discussing the new snack, one person wrote, "Yeah, that's a no for me dog," with somebody else adding, "I'm not really a chicken salad fan in general tbh, but that picture does not look appealing at all." However, somebody else wrote, "I'd give it a try, feel like it could be really good if they get the textures right."

Chicken Handhelds are now available for purchase directly through Perduefarms.com. They cost $9.99 for two 2-oz sandwiches. Chicken Handhelds are a frozen product, and they involve little prep. According to Perdue, to enjoy the snack, customers simply need to remove the Chicken Handhelds from the box and place them on a plate or container in the refrigerator. It takes approximately six hours for the handhelds to defrost, and they can be stored at room temperature for up to one hour and in the refrigerator for up to three days.