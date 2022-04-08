Cracker Barrel Somehow the Latest to Enter the Chicken Sandwich Wars

✖

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is adding a new chicken sandwich to enter the chicken sandwich war, raging since Popeyes released its sandwich in 2019. The Cracker Barrel sandwich will not be available in restaurants, though. You have to place an order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, or GrubHub.

Cracker Barrel announced Thursday that its virtual brand Chicken n' Biscuits would offer the Homestyle Chicken Sandwich at 400 locations. The sandwich includes the brand's famous chicken fried chicken, which features hand-breaded fried chicken with its signature crispy texture on the outside, and juicy taste on the inside. The sandwich includes fresh pickles served on a brioche bun. Duke's Mayonnaise and steak fries are served on the side.

"For years, the debate around 'the best chicken sandwich' has been growing, and Chicken n' Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich," Matthew Schaefer, Cracker Barrel Senior Director of Strategy and Innovation, said Thursday. "The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners."

The Chicken 'n Biscuits menu is a group of items only available to order on GrubHub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats, between 10:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. local time, from Cracker Barrell restaurants. Aside from the new sandwich, customers can also order Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders, served with Cill Pickle Ranch, Maple Chipotle, or other signature dips. Fan-favorite Cracker Barrell sides like homestyle macaroni and cheese and fruit cobbler are also available. Cracker Barrel launched the Chicken n' Biscuits brand in May 2021.

Cracker Barrell also launched the Pancake Kitchen virtual menu nationwide in March. This one includes five varieties of pancakes served all day. The menu also includes loaded hash brown casserole, biscuit beignets, and sides of bacon, sausage, and fried apples. The main attraction on the menu is the Classic Pancakes Bundle, which includes three pancakes and pure natural syrup for $11.69.

"The expansion of The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel is part of our plan to make it as easy and convenient as possible for guests to enjoy one of our most popular homestyle breakfast favorites – whether they want pancakes at breakfast, lunch, or dinner time!" Schaefer said in March. "As the trend in online ordering and partnership with on-demand delivery platforms continues, we are excited to evolve our strategy and offerings to ensure our guests are able to satisfy their cravings for 'pancakes all flippin' day.'"