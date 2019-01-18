Perdue Chicken Nuggets Recalled

Chicken nugget lovers should check their freezers for Perdue Foods brand, which is recalling more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over possible wood contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday that the company received complaints from three consumers who said they found wood in Perdue Simply Smart Organics Brand Gluten Free Chicken Breast Nuggets.

The recalled bite-size chicken nuggets in question were produced on Oct. 25 and come in 22-ounce frozen packages with a best-by date of 10/25/19 and UPC Bar Code 72745-80656, with a “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped to retailers nationwide.

Although there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the product, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, those who purchased the nuggets should not eat them. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

“After a thorough investigation, we strongly believe this to be an isolated incident, as only a minimal amount of these packages has the potential to contain pieces of wood,” a Perdue spokeswoman told Huffington Post on Friday.

She added that the company is recalling the product “out of an abundance of caution.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (877) 727-3447.

Another recently recalled food was Jennie-O’s ground turkey, which was pulled from shelves in late December over the threat of salmonella. The Food Safety and Inspection Services found that some Jennie-O raw ground turkey produced between Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 may have been contaminated with salmonella. The products had freeze-by dates as late as Nov. 13.

The potentially contaminated turkey was shipped all over the country to many different retailers. The FSIS was working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the meat could be linked to 216 illnesses spread across 38 states as well as Washington, D.C.

Other big recalls as of late include Adam Bros. Farming Inc. nationally distributed vegetables, Jimmy Dean sausages, romaine lettuce and ground beef.

The FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, told CNN that enhanced technology could be the cause for all recent string of recalls.

“I think what’s happening is that we have better technology than ever before to link outbreaks of human illness to a common pathogen,” he said.