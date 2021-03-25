Pepsi Launches New Limited Edition Peeps Marshmallow Pop

✖

Everyone's favorite controversial springtime candy is getting the soda treatment just in time for Easter! With spring now in the air and Easter just a week away, Pepsi and Peeps have joined forces to celebrate the change of seasons by releasing a truly unique limited-edition drink: Pepsi x Peeps.

The new drink, the latest in Pepsi's more unusual flavors, "combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet Peeps Marshmallow flavor consumers love." According to the two companies, Pepsi x Peeps is the "ideal accessory and thirst quencher for springtime," perhaps made even more perfect for the season thanks to its spring-inspired packaging. Pepsi x Peeps draws inspiration from the easily-identifiable Peeps design, with the 7.5-ounce PEPSI mini-cans decorated in bright yellow, pink, and blue.

(Photo: PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

"After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola. This PEPSI x PEEPS collaboration will be available in three bright colors through a distinctive mini-can design and will most certainly have fans buzzing all season long," Todd Kaplan, VP Marketing – Pepsi, said in a release. "We know our consumers love our limited product drops, and we believe that PEPSI x PEEPS will deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

Those daring enough to take a sip of the new flavor will need a little luck on their side. Unlike most Pepsi drinks, Pepsi x Peeps will not be hitting store shelves this year. Instead, Pepsi will be giving away the drink through its nationwide #HangingWithMyPEEPS contest. To win a special three-can Pepsi x Peeps prize, fans should share photos enjoying your favorite springtime activities— "in a safe, socially distant manner" – by using #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes hashtags on Twitter and Instagram. The sweepstakes kicks off on Thursday, March 25, and along with giving out three-packs, will also award 10 grand prize winners with an epic collector's package of Pepsi x Peeps.

Speaking of the collaboration and the sweepstakes, Peeps brand manager Caitlin Servian said "the Peeps Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways." Servian added that Peeps is "thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition Pepsi x Peeps beverage leading up to the Easter holiday."