Peeps Releases Controversial New Flavors Before Easter

The nation’s favorite, or least favorite, marshmallow candy is hopping back with new flavors just in time for Easter.

Peeps, the colorful marshmallow candies shaped into chicks, bunnies, and other animals, announced last week the addition of three new unusual and controversial flavors headed to store shelves this Spring: cotton candy, orange sherbet dipped in crème flavored fudge, and pancakes and syrup.

Peeps is also debuting a number of specialty flavors to exclusive stores across the nation, including Root Beer Float Flavored Marshmallow Chicks available only at Kroger. Target is set to exclusively sell Vanilla Crème Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Chocolate Caramel Swirl Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and Walmart stores will exclusively carry Peeps’ Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks flavor.

“PEEPS® is dedicated to offering our fans a variety of products, looking at the latest trends to inspire new and exciting innovations,” Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS, said in a press release. “We know many families include PEEPS® in their Easter traditions, and we want to provide our fans with fun new flavors, varieties and merchandise in addition to our iconic PEEPS® candy.”

According to the release, more than 66 percent of parents put together Easter baskets for their children, and Peeps have become a staple of those baskets, earning its spot as a quintessential part of Easter traditions. To celebrate the season and its importance in American culture, the brand is helping fans express their PEEPSONALITY. This year, PEEPS has teamed up with FUNKO, Random House Children’s Books, MLB and more to add non-edible Peeps-themed items for Easter season.

The influx of new flavors and products comes on the heels of the January announcement that Peeps and Kellogg’s had teamed up to debut the limited-edition Peeps Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows. Currently stocked on store shelves, the unusual cereal was “inspired by the delicious taste and springtime colors of the beloved Peeps marshmallow chicks and bunnies.”

The candy also recently released peeps-flavored coffee creamer in partnership with International Delight. The limited-edition flavor is “sweet, marshmallow-y, and yellow” to copy the pastel color of the original candy and is described as “candy in a cup.”

Also currently stocked on shelves are sour watermelon flavor and a party cake flavor Peeps, available only at Target, as well as the 5-ounce Peeps Chocolate bunnies, Peeps jelly beans, and Peeps bunny lollipops.

The impressive variety means that Just Born, the maker of Peeps, makes an average of 5.5 million marshmallow Peeps chicks daily, with a marshmallow chick taking roughly six minutes to make.