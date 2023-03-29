Pepsi Debuts New Logo

Pepsi is marking its 125th anniversary in a big way. As the brand the brand prepares to step into a new era "with an eye toward the future," it is evolving "to represent its most unapologetic and enjoyable qualities" by debuting an all-new Pepsi logo, marking the first change to the iconic logo in 14 years.

Set to roll out in North America this fall before launching globally in 2024, the new logo "pays homage to the brand's rich heritage while taking a big leap toward the future" and "borrows equity from its 125-year history and incorporates modern elements to create a look that is unapologetically current and undeniably Pepsi." Unveiled Tuesday, the new design is similar to the 1990s version and features an electric blue and black color palette, in addition to black, which further shows "the brand's commitment to Pepsi Zero Sugar in the future." The logo replaces the current lowercase font with uppercase and also features a modern, custom typeface that "reflects the brand's confidence and unapologetic mindset," and the signature Pepsi pulse. Meanwhile, the logo also unites the Pepsi globe and wordmark. The logo will span across all physical and digital touchpoints, including packaging, fountain and cooler equipment, fleet, fashion and dining, the company said.

(Photo: Hand-out)

According to Mauro Porcini, SVP & Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo, the company "designed the new brand identity to connect future generations with our brand's heritage, marrying distinction from our history with contemporary elements to signal our bold vision for what's to come." Porcini added of the company, "at PepsiCo, we design our brands to tell a compelling and holistic story. Pepsi is a shining example of a brand that has consistently reinvented itself over 125 years to remain a part of pop culture and a part of people's lives."

"Pepsi is an iconic brand that is constantly evolving with the times, as it has been a staple in pop culture and disrupted the category for the past 125 years," Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer – Pepsi, said. "We couldn't be more excited to begin a new era for Pepsi, as this exciting new and modern look will drive brand distinction to show up bigger and bolder and help people find new ways to unapologetically enjoy the things they love. This new visual system brings out the best of the Pepsi brand's rich heritage, while taking a giant leap forward to set it up for success in an increasingly digital world."

The current Pepsi logo was introduced in 2008 and has been around ever since. The new logo is set to roll out across all Pepsi products beginning this fall to commemorate the brand's 125th anniversary. It will then roll out globally next year.