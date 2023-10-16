People Freak Over UFO Sighting in Texas Before Truth Is Revealed

Many people thought they were seeing a UFO in the sky. The truth should have been expected.

Elon Musk has once again terrorized people looking to the skies and believing they've witnessed a UFO. According to TMZ, the purported sighting came over Texas on Friday and people floated tons of photos, videos, and much more across social media. That includes over on X, Musk's version of Schrodinger's Cat that used to be Twitter.

The reality of the sightings is also connected to Musk, with people witnessing the latest Starlink launch courtesy of the billionaire's SpaceX. It's not the first time people on the ground have been confused by the satellite hijinks connected to Musk's companies, especially with the nighttime funky sights they leave in the sky.

Videos posted by TMZ and pulled from social media show bright lights in the skies, cruising along like a rocket before generating a ring of smoke that continues growing in the sky. SpaceX addressed the mission in a post on their official site.

"On Friday, October 13 at 7:01 p.m. ET, Falcon 9 launched 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida," the press release reads. "This was the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, PSN SATRIA, and now six Starlink missions."

Starlink is a satellite network in low Earth orbit, consisting of more than 5,000 small satellites with a planned 12,000 by the end of the SpaceX missions. That means we can expect people to freak out a lot more in the future.

According to TMZ, the halo effect is called a "space jellyfish," when the rocket's propulsion emissions are hit by the sunlight at a certain angle. Or that's what they want you to think, right!? Swamp gas reflects the light from the moon on the third Sunday of July. We've heard it before.

Anyway, the recent spat of UFO sightings and disclosures by the Pentagon and NASA clearly has people all wired up for UFO encounters. It also is more evidence that people are unaware of the world around them and are desperate to see something otherworldly. The real question we should ask is just how many people tried to shoot at it.