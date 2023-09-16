'Alien' Mummies Shown to Mexican Congress, But It's Very Likely a Big Hoax

If they were trying to upstage the U.S. with their alien disclosures, they just missed the mark.

Mexico is always good for taking a joke too far, at least you assume so judging from recent revelations. According to CBS News, a researcher brought what he believed to be the mummified remains of "non-human" beings to the Mexican Congress during their UFO hearing.

It has been a wild time for those interested in UFOs and the limits of what the government knows about them. We've seen similar Congressional testimony here in the United States, where our whistleblower alleged the U.S. had "non-human biologics" in recovered crashed vehicles, similar to the stories that came out of Roswell.

(Photo: Anadolu Agency)

But in Mexico, they took it a step further during the country's first foray into the topic during a hearing. Jamie Maussan brought two boxes with him for the testimony, each containing a figure he claimed were small bodies of "non-human" figures that had been stuffed and mummified. If you're keeping track, these are the same stuffed creatures that were recovered in Peru back in 2017. Each figure has three figures and a head that will instantly be familiar to fans of ET: The Extraterrestrial.

According to Maussan, the National Autonomous University of Mexico used carbon-14 dating to determine the remains were 700 and 1,8000 years old. "This is the first time it (extraterrestrial life) is presented in such a form and I think there is a clear demonstration that we are dealing with non-human specimens that are not related to any other species in our world," Maussan told the lawmakers, calling it a viable topic for humanity. And while it may yet prove to be important, these mummies likely aren't the key.

A previous claim made by Maussan about the remains has been debunked, though CBS News adds that the two "corpses" presented on Tuesday seem different than his older discovery in 2015. So if you're keeping count, that's allegedly 4 alien corpses, mummified and carried around by one person in boxes. Maussan says DNA evidence would prove the beings are "not of this planet" but he's yet to have any test conducted.

Maussan was joined by U.S. Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who is now director of the Americans for Safe Aerospace organization, and told the group that there was a need for action. "We believe that UAP represent an urgent priority for both aerospace safety and scientific inquiry," Graves said at Tuesday's hearing. "Our focus is on improving public education of UAP, breaking stigma and working towards better transparency and disclosure."

Wednesday, though, Graves did have a different tune to sing regarding his appearance next to the "stunt" unveiled by Maussan at the event. "Unfortunately, yesterday's demonstration was a huge step backwards for this issue," he said the next day on social media. "My testimony centered on sharing my experience and the UAP reports I hear from commercial and military aircrew through ASA's witness program. I will continue to raise awareness of UAP as an urgent matter of aerospace safety, national security, and science, but I am deeply disappointed by this unsubstantiated stunt."

Peru's culture minister, Leslie Urteaga, echoed this sentiment and said no scientific body in Peru identified these purported remains. "There is a criminal complaint from the Ministry of Culture against some people who had a relationship with these gentlemen," Urteaga noted. According to Live Science, the mummies might not even be one whole mummy or mummies at all at this point.

They note that forgers likely took parts from other Nazca mummies that have been discovered to manipulate the corpse into the "non-human" form. Several researchers signed a document condemning the practice. "I particularly find repulsive that anyone would [dare] to dehumanize deceased human bodies. You can't take away the condition of human to a human being!" Guido Lombardi, one of the Peruvian researchers who condemned the stunt told the outlet.

So don't get too excited about this great reveal, it's the equivalent of someone bending spoons and claiming to have powers beyond human understanding. At the end of the day, it seems to be several people stretching the truth. Live Science has a great rundown of the nitty-gritty details, so take a look if you feel like diving in.