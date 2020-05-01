PeaPod Grocery Delivery Service Suffers Nationwide Outage, Customer Orders Wiped Out

Customers using grocery delivery service Peapod were left frustrated after a nationwide outage caused their orders to be wiped from the system. Beginning Thursday, with some users reporting that they had encountered issues on Wednesday, a glitch with the online grocer saw customers unable to access or edit their orders, with many encountering an error message reading, "Hmmm…we’re working on it." The message added that the Peapod service was "temporarily down due to maintenance" and asked customers to "please come back in a bit."

@PeapodDelivers been getting this since 7AM. I feel like this has been enough of a bit. When will the app be up again? #peapoddown pic.twitter.com/8fAnhGBai6 — absolutmusic (@absolutmusic) April 30, 2020

"Our site and app issues have been reported and our teams are working on restoring function as soon as possible," the grocery said when responding to one customers experiencing issues with their order. "We don't have an ETA at this time, it should hopefully be very soon. We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience."

Across social media, Peapod customers reported that their orders had been "cut off" and that the app had "been down all morning." One person said that they were not "able to remove the items that I wished from my order or add a few last minute thing" and an extension was not offered. Responding to some of the complaints, Peapod suggested that users "may have to uninstall and reinstall the app" or "hold the Ctrl key and hit F5 to refresh" if browsing on desktop.

However, in a later statement, Peapod said that they had suffered a "network outage" that caused orders for Thursday to be cancelled. Customers instead would have to rebook their orders, which have seen up to a two week wait.

"Due to a network outage which impacted our shopping process, your order scheduled for today, Thursday, April 30th, has been cancelled. The items in your order have been moved back to your cart. You may also access your previous orders under the Past Purchases option," the company later said in a statement. "We understand the impact this has on our Customers and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."

Although the online grocer said that the issue had been resolved, some customers still reported encountering the error message into Friday morning. Customers have been reporting issues with the service for several weeks now, though it is unclear if the issues are related to an influx of orders amid the coronavirus pandemic.