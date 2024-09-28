Egg Recall Issued Over Salmonella

An incredibly concerning recall has hit grocers this month. Customers should avoid all eggs from the Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market brands, according to an FDA notice. Amidst an ongoing outbreak investigation, FDA found samples of Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC products that tested positive for salmonella.

The Wisconsin-based company has recalled all products, which were sold in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Michigan. That includes all egg types, no matter the count or expiration date. It also covers any Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market products sent out for retail food service distribution.

(Photo: Recalled Milo's Poultry Farms products - FDA)

The FDA warns that salmonella can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems." The agency warns that fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis could occur as a result of salmonella.

As for Milo's Poultry Farms, LLC., the company "has ceased production and distribution at this time and will undergo appropriate testing and sanitization of farms and processing equipment." It can be contacted at (715) 758-6709.

The full recall notice can be found at the FDA website. A full list of the latest FDA recalls can be found here.