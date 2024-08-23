Bottles of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey have been recalled in Australia due to an allergen issue.

If you have a bottle of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey in your liquor cabinet, you may want to make sure it's safe to sip. In a major recall issue, stores in Australia are being advised to pull the popular whiskey off their shelves due to an allergy concern.

"Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of the above products," reads a new notice from the Food Strandards dept of Australia and New Zealand. "This recall only applies to those products that do not declare the allergen listed below. The products have been available for sale nationally at Dan Murphy's, BWS, independent liquor retailers including IGA, and on premise outlets."

The cause of the recall "is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (sesame), and "any consumers who have a sesame allergy or intolerance may have a reaction if the product is consumed."

Anyone with "a sesame allergy or intolerance should not consume this product." Furthermore, "Consumers should return the product(s) to the place of purchase for a full refund. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice."

Anyone who may need more information should contact Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd at their website here.