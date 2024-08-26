Walmart Apple Juice Recalled Over High Arsenic Levels

Walmart has recalled thousands of cases of apple juice sold in stores in 25 different states due to a shocking contamination threat. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that the manufacturer had discovered high levels of arsenic in the product, and it was a potential threat to consumers. The recall applies to Great Value brand apple juice sold in packs of six 8-ounce bottles.

The FDA announced this recall on Aug. 15, but elevated the urgency level on Friday. It now warns that the contaminants which may be present in this product could have temporary adverse effects on health, but they are still unlikely to cause serious or irreversible damage. It didn't take long for the recall to raise eyebrows on social media and in the press, since arsenic is often refered to as a poison in the media.

Customers in possession of the recalled product can check the details on the FDA's website to determine if it should be destroyed. It has already been pulled from store shelves, but it was on sale for a time in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia. It was also sold in Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

The recall applies to almost 10,000 cases of product, all manufactured by Refresco Beverages U.S. Inc. Reporters from The Associated Press reached out to the company for a comment but did not hear back. Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman said: "The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate."

It is reportedly not uncommon to find small traces of arsenic in food products. Regulators draw a distinction between organic and inorganic arsenic, and this case concerns inorganic, which is more toxic to humans. It is also a carcinogen, but all of its effects vary based on dose and exposure. Consumers experiencing any symptons of illness or poisoning should contact a doctor before anyone else.