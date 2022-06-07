Sprinkles Just Got Recalled

✖

The first day of summer is almost here, meaning more people will be rushing to ice cream for a cool break from the heat. Many ice cream lovers also love covering their scoops with sprinkles, but you should check the label before using them. Last week, Wilton Industries, Inc. of Naperville, Illinois recalled two sprinkles products because they contain milk.

The recalled products have warnings that they may contain milk. However, Wilton discovered some samples did contain milk. People with a sensitivity or allergy to milk should not consume the product. "The health and safety of our consumers is Wilton's primary concern and Wilton is acting with the highest degree of caution and urgency to address this issue," Wilton said in a statement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

The recall only covers two Wilton products. The first is Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles (item number 710-5364), lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, and 21022Z. The second is Rainbow Sprinkles Mix (710-0-0627), lots 21005Z and 21111Z. Products with other lot codes are not covered by the recall. Click here to see images of the recalled products.

The products were sold in stores and websites, including Wilton.com, in the U.S. Consumers with the affected products should throw them out or return them for a full refund. The products are being removed from retailers and distributors nationwide. Consumers with questions can contact Wilton at pressroom@wilton.com or 630-212-2229.

An allergy to milk is among the most common food allergies in children. Some children can outgrow the allergy, but others may need to continue avoiding milk, notes the Mayo Clinic. An allergic reaction could begin moments after a child consumes a milk product.

Some of the immediate signs of an allergic reaction to milk include hives; wheezing; itching or tingling around the mouth; swelling of the lips, tongue, or throat; shortness of breath; and vomiting. Other symptoms can develop over a longer period, including diarrhea, abdominal cramps, runny nose, watery eyes, and colic in babies. An extreme reaction could include anaphylaxis, which needs immediate medical attention.

There have also been recent recalls of ice cream due to undeclared allergens. On May 12, HP Hood LLC of Lynnfield, Massachusetts recalled over 4,400 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because they may contain undeclared peanuts. The products have a Best-By date of Dec. 17, 2022. They were distributed to stores in the U.S., Cayman Islands, and St. Maarten. The recall was initiated after a consumer discovered Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl product was packaged in a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough container. The cookie dough container does not include a peanut allergen statement.