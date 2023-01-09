Pasta Sauce Recalled, Refunds Offered

Consumers planning a pasta dinner this week may have to rethink their dish after Morrisons issued a recall of its Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce on Jan. 8. According to the U.K.'s Food Standards Agency, the region's government agency that's comparable to the U.S. FDA or USDA, the recall was issued due to the presence of milk, an ingredient that was not declared on the label. The product also contains pepperoni, which also was not included on the ingredients list.

The recall only includes Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce. The affected product was sold in a 350-gram plastic container, which features a label with an image of pasta, the brand name, and the product name. An image of the recalled product can be found by clicking here. Pasta sauces affected by the recall have a Use By date of "25th January 2023." Morrisons confirmed in a point-of-sale notice that "no other products are affected by this issue."

The recalled was issued after it was found that the pasta sauce contains undeclared milk. One of the most common food allergies in children, which may also carry into adulthood, signs and symptoms of a milk allergy differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product, according to the Mayo Clinic. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Milk is the third most common food, following peanuts and tree nuts, to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Due to the potentially life-threatening risk the pasta sauce poses to some consumers, the Food Standards Agency advised those with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents to not consume it. The product should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The past few weeks have been an especially difficult time for pasta lovers. The Morrisons Tomato and Chilli Pasta Sauce recall followed a recall in late December of frozen manicotti. Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of the product on Dec. 29 due to potential listeria contamination. The recall came just a week after Variety Produce, Inc. voluntarily recalled its Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages due to undeclared wheat. That recall affected products sold in six states.