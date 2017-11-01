Parents Charged for Abusing Children With Shock Collars and Cat Feces

A Texas couple has been arrested after being accused of abusing their children with shock collars, thorny switches and cat “poop.”

On Monday, James Howard Chalkley, 32, and his wife, Cheyanne Chalkley, 22, were both charged with injury to a child, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department. As for Cheyanne, she is facing two counts, according to My San Antonio.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Mother Charged for Abusing Children Over Tub of Ice Cream

As for James, he also faces a separate charge of injury to a child stemming from the Oct. 6 arrest.

The couple’s arrest report lists the ages of the children as 10, 5, and 3. The search warrant affidavit for the family’s Converse home explains that Cheyanne was the stepmother.

Back in September, a teacher first noticed that Chalkley’s 5-year-old daughter had bruises on her lower back. Child Protective Services were called to investigate the situation.

Multiple bruises in different stages of healing were found on the girl during a forensic nursing exam. The 5-year-old explained that she gets spanked with a belt by her father and that she often bruises when he spanks her.

More: Former Police Officer Sues Department Over ‘Retaliation’ Following Sexual Harassment Claims

The older daughter told investigators that she and her younger sister was being hit with a thorny switch.

When asked if she was hit with anything else, the 5-year-old explained that James used a “shock collar” on her arms, legs and back. She said that the collar hurt more than the spanking and left green marks on her skin, according to the affidavit.

On one occasion, the 5-year-old recalled her father finding cat feces in a closet. He thought the children intentionally refused to clean it, so he smeared it on their faces and made one of the children eat it.

The CPS took the Chalkley’s three children into custody after talking with the two older daughters.