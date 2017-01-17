Parents Are Building a Neighborhood for Adults With Autism

We were so excited to see Jon walk the future 29 Acres housing community! pic.twitter.com/vT5VIooYvh — 29 Acres (@29_acres) January 9, 2017

For years Debra Caudy and Clay Heighten, both retired doctors, have searched for a long-term living situation for their adult son who has autism. Jon, who is now 19 years old, is a high needs individual, but they want to provide him with a quality life experience.

After years of research turning up no suitable solution, the parents decided to come up with a solution of their own. They are now about to break ground on a neighborhood that will provide ease of use and services for adults with autism.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their non-profit, 29 Acres, will develop a complex that includes 15 homes, a community center, a “transitional” academy that will help teach life skills, a bus stop, and access to ride sharing.

If all goes as planned, the first residents will be able to move in next year.

Caudy hopes that 29 Acres can be the first community of its kind, but provide a model for future programs around the country and the world.

“This is just the beginning,” she told Fox News.

Related:

College Students Design Backpack for Students on Autism Spectrum

13-Year-Old Pens Powerful Letter About Life With Autism

Boy With Autism Gives AMAZING Answer to School Worksheet