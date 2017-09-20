Ottawa Jail Catches Drug Smuggler With 8 Chocolate Eggs Inside His Rectum

One Ottawa, Ontario man is sentenced to two years in jail after a seemingly foolproof drug smuggling attempt gone wrong.

Damian O’Reilly, 20, threw a rock at a police car in front of the Ottawa courthouse in a surefire way to get arrested and jailed. His plan was successful and within minutes he was seeing the inside of an Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre jail cell.

His preferred method of smuggling the 59 grams of marijuana, gram of MDMA, tobacco, rolling papers and matches he needed to get inside the jail was to “hoop” eight Kinder Surprise eggs before his arrest.

“Hooping” is the jail term for hiding contraband in your rectum. In O’Reilly’s case, he “hooped” eight chocolate Kinder Surprise eggs that were holding drug paraphernalia in the inside of their elastic yolks that usually houses surprise toys.

The only problem? His booking officer suspected O’Reilly of drug smuggling and stuck him in a “dry” cell, meaning it had no plumbing — and it was up to a few unfortunate guards to seize the contraband or wait for it to be expelled.

O’Reilly removed the eight Kinder Surprise eggs himself, which the guards then seized and accounted for the pot, MDMA, tobacco, rolling papers and matches.

That was on June 19, 2016; on Monday, O’Reilly pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was sentenced to two years in jail, less the 250 days credited for pre-trial custody.

While some prisoners smuggle drugs into jail for personal use, the contents of O’Reilly’s Kinder Surprise eggs were bound for the lucrative jailhouse market, where drug debts are usually paid in e-transfers to third parties. Each customer is given a numerical identifier that is included in the cents column of the transfer amount, making it easy to track payments. It is not known if O’Reilly was forced to smuggle in the drugs or if he was acting alone.

Not even two months after O’Reilly’s arrest, a 2,000 pound body-scanner machine was installed at the Ottawa jail in an attempt to stop the widespread issue of drug smuggling. The machine takes a high-definition picture of an inmate standing on a moving platform that passes through a narrow X-ray beam, and it was one of 26 brought into Ontario — costing the province $9.5 million.

Photo Credit: Ottawa Citizen

