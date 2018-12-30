Oreo Reportedly Collaborating With Baskin-Robbins for Mint Chocolate Chip-Inspired Cookie

Ice cream and cookies are a heavenly combination, so it’s only natural that ice cream makers Baskin-Robbins would hop on the bandwagon and team up with Oreo for its ever-growing catalog of unique flavors.

According to Instagram foodie, Markie_Devo, Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Oreo cookies will be hitting store shelves in 2019, though the he reveals the “date is not certain,” but it is ready to drop in the new year.

“Mint Chocolate Chip Baskin-Robbins Oreos appear to have a chocolate wafer with a layer of chocolate [and] mint with chocolate chips crème,” he wrote alongside an artist’s rendering of the cookie carton, asking fans rhetorically if this “will be the last” Baskin-Robbins and Oreo collaboration.

Delish, who first reported on the Oreo cookies collaboration, notes that the taste will be “more like Baskin-Robbins’ own Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream flavor,” adding the possibility of the chain even carrying “the Oreos once they’re released for a perfect topping to the Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream.”

The Mint Chocolate Chip flavor would be the fifth new flavor Mondelez International is said to be releasing in 2019. Just before Christmas, reports surfaced that Nabisco would be introducing a new Dark Chocolate-flavored Oreo, which will feature dark chocolate-flavored creme between two classic chocolate Oreo cookies. Nabisco said the new cookie will also “help fans embrace the darkness and add a dose of playful excitement to the shorter and colder days ahead,” as cited by TODAY.com.

The Dark Chocolate cookie is expected to hit store shelves nationwide Jan. 2, and poised to become a best seller as fans jump for excitement.

In addition to the Dark Chocolate, rumors hit the web that flavors like, Carrot Cake Oreos would also release, featuring flavors of cake cake with cream-cheese flavored cremes; a Love, Oreo described as “sweet and tangy” and an Easter Egg Oreo closer to the spring season, that embraces the shape of an egg with purple-colored creme.

Photo credit: Instagram / Baskin Robbins