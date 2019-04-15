Notre Dame Fire: Video of Spire Collapsing Has Twitter Stunned

The iconic spire at the top of France’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral has fallen after a fire broke out in the 13th Century cathedral on Monday.

The spire, one of the most iconic features of the sprawling medieval cathedral, collapsed shortly after the fire broke out Monday afternoon, with video showing the moment it fell.

“The moment #NotreDame’s spire fell,” the moment was captured on Twitter.

The spire collapsed shortly after reports first surfaced that the nearly 900-year-old cathedral had become engulfed in flames, with dramatic videos and photos spreading across social media showing large plumes of smoke billowing from near the spiral.

Soon after, a collection of photos and videos showed the spiral and flames and eventually falling.

The moment has sent shockwaves across social media.

“The fire of the #NotreDame cathedral is heart breaking. The main spiral (tower) has just collapsed along with over a thousand years of history,” one person wrote. “This is an international tragedy.”

“Just read that the Notre Dame fire was so bad the spiral collapsed :(” another added. “So much history lost. Hope they get it out out soon.”

“My deepest prayers go out to the citizens of Paris, France, after the historic Notre Dame cathedral is burning. The roof and the central spiral has collapsed. This breaks my heart,” wrote a third. “Domine, suscipe deprecationem nostram. Christum rogamus, audi nos.”

Currently, the spiral, along with the roof, have collapsed as a result of the flames, which are believed to have been sparked during to ongoing renovations. No deaths have been reported so far.

“My thoughts are with all Catholics and all French people. Like all of our compatriots, I am sad this evening to see this part of us burning,” French President Emmanuel Macron, who postponed a major speech on Monday evening after the fire broke out, said in a tweet.

Macron is expected to visit the scene of the fire, CNBC reports.

Notre Dame was constructed in 1163 during the reign of King Louis VII and completed in 1345. The structure was often considered a feat of architecture, and often praised for its combination of French Gothic, Renaissance, and the Naturalism styles, a result of having been built over the course of several different eras.

The spire was among one of the most iconic elements of the cathedral, which is visited by millions of people every year.