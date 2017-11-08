Social Media Reacts to NFL’s Decision Following National Anthem Policy

Trending

The NFL has decided that players will not be required to stand during the playing of the National Anthem, and the internet has words about the hot topic issue.

On Tuesday, the players, owners, executives and the NFL Players Association met in New York to discuss making a rule change to ban players from protesting while the “Star Spangled Banner” is played before games. After what was described as a “productive” meeting, NFL commissioner Roger Goodwell explained that the current policy will remain in effect, which states that players “should” stand but aren’t required to do so.

“We did not ask for it,” Goodell said of a policy change. “We spent today talking about the issues players are trying to bring attention to. Issues in our communities, to make our communities better.”

After the news surfaced, Donald Trump took to Twitter to speak out about the subject. He has been vocal in his position that players ought to be required to stand and he further voiced his opinions on Wednesday morning.

“The NFL has decided that it will not force players to stand for the playing of our National Anthem,” Trump tweeted. “Total disrespect for our great country!”

Judging by the social media response, many people have opposing views on the issue. Keep scrolling to see more Twitter reactions to the latest development in the NFL kneeling controversy.

Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was the first NFL player who began kneeling during the National Anthem. He began doing so in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

According to his lawyer, Mark Geragos, Kaepernick was not invited to the meeting.

“Colin Kaepernick was not invited to attend today’s meeting by any official from the NFL or any team executives,” Geragos said in a statement. “Other players wanted him present and have asked that he attend the next meeting with the goal of forging a lasting and faithful consensus around these issues. Mr. Kaepernick is open to future participation on these important discussions.”

Continuing into this season, more and more players have chosen to take a knee in protest during the playing of the national anthem.

Most recently, there were a number of players that protested in Week 6 of this year’s NFL season. One such game was the Indianapolis Colts against the San Francisco 49ers.

After members of the 49ers were seen kneeling on the sidelines, Vice President Mike Pence, who was in attendance, walked out of the stadium. President Trump says he asked Pence to leave if players kneeled.

“I left today’s Colts game because POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” Pence wrote. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us.

“While everyone is entitled to their own opinions, I don’t think it’s too much to ask NFL players to respect the Flag and our National Anthem.”

While it’s clear to see that President Trump and Vice President Pence do not side with the NFL players, social media has had quite a mixed reaction. There are many who have taken to Twitter to support both sides of the issue.

Much like the debate will likely continue on social media, Commissioner Goodell says that players and owners will meet again sometime in the next two weeks. He also explained that the Owners meetings will resume Wednesday with further discussion on the anthem.

