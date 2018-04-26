Watch: NFL Draft Prospects Arrive at AT&T Stadium in Texas

The top college football prospects in the country all flocked to the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Thursday for the first day of the 2018 NFL Draft.

TMZ set up a live feed of the players as they enter the stadium in their most stylish attire, which you can see here.

The Draft officially begins at 6 p.m. ET with the Cleveland Browns, who did not win a game last season, on the clock with the first pick. Other teams with top 10 picks, and thus a shot at potentially drafting the best players in the 2018 class, include the New York Giants (3-13), New York Jets (5-11), the Browns again with the No. 4 pick, Denver Broncos (5-11), Indianapolis Colts (4-12), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11), Chicago Bears (5-11), San Fransisco 49ers (6-10) and Oakland Raiders (6-10).

The top prospect and the man widely believed to be an early pick is Penn State running back Saquon Barkley. The 230-pound back rushed for 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns during his three-year collegiate career with an additional 102 catches for 1,195 years and eight touchdowns.

“If I was doing a mock today I would slot him second overall to the Giants, but I would do so playing a hunch,” CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora wrote on Barkley hours ahead of the draft. “I don’t know that for a fact. I do not believe the Giants are in the quarterback market with this pick … but I wouldn’t rule it out entirely, either. Bradley Chubb would make a lot of sense, too. But if this running back isn’t helping to prop up Eli Manning, then I can’t see him getting by Tampa — with Jacquizz Rodgers currently atop their running back depth chart — under any circumstances. And, again, I don’t anticipate him getting beyond 2, much less the Browns at 4 (if they kept the pick and Chubb was gone).”

This year’s draft also boasts an impressive crop of quarterbacks, including USC’s Sam Darnold, Wyoming’s Josh Allen, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.

Thursday’s broadcast of the first round of the draft will air on the NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. The second and third round will take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. ET and the fourth through seventh rounds will start at noon on Saturday.

This year’s draft also marks the first time the event takes place in Texas. For decades the event was held at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, but the location has moved around to country to a variety of venues since 2015.