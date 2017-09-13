Man Arrested for Masturbating During New Jersey Half Marathon

You may expect to see your fair share of vomiting participants at a half marathon, but a wanking spectator probably (hopefully) never crossed your mind.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what runners in the Run the Reservoir Half Marathon in Emerson, New Jersey, saw on Sunday.

55-year-old Thomas Pantuso was reportedly seen masturbating in public during the race. Around the one-mile mark of the course, the man allegedly dropped his flannel pajama bottoms and began pleasuring himself, shocking runners and spectators at the event, according to reports by the Pascack Valley Daily Voice.

“He was standing on a corner in flannel pajamas with his shirt open and touching himself,” one runner told the Daily Voice. “Then he just dropped his pants.”

About 200 participants had gotten to the area when Pantuso decided to expose himself. As they continued running, they notified police along the race’s route and several calls from spectators came in to the local station.

Witnesses identified the man when police arrived and authorities took him to a medical center for evaluation following the incident.

We’re hoping for witnesses’ sake that Pantuso didn’t have enough time to “cross the finish line” at this race.

