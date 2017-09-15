Meet the Man Who Claims Botched Nose Job Gave Him a Permanent Erection

One man is left with a permanently erect penis after a nose job gone wrong. Neven Ciganovic flew to Iran last week to undergo his third plastic surgery operation on his nose — and blames the procedure for the condition he discovered once he was back home in Belgrade.

“I was in Iran for rhinoplasty for the documentary film covering my life,” the Croatian reality TV personality told The Sun. “We did not record the surgery but only the consultation sessions with the doctor. They gave me general anesthesia and I reacted badly to it.”

Ciganovic says that doctors diagnosed him in the middle of the surgery with priapism, a rare condition that leads to a painful prolonged erection. Priapism causes uncomfortable erections that can last for hours and that usually aren’t related to sexual arousal.

Blood thinners, antidepressants and drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction are linked to priapism, and in some cases, recreational drugs like cocaine, ecstasy, crystal meth and cannabis have also been found to trigger the painful condition.

Ciganovic says he recovered in the hospital in Belgrade for five days, where doctors weren’t able to give him pain killers.

“Unfortunately, I do not get analgesics because they do not give them to patients here, so I continue to suffer,” he said.

During his stay, the 45-year-old said he had an operation to relieve the condition, but doctors warned that his recovery could take months.

The aspiring star has had over a dozen surgeries: three on his nose as well as operations to enhance features on his lips, stomach and chin.

Ciaganovic said he’s considering more non-surgical treatments to improve his looks, like the Kardashian-approved “vampire face lift” where platelets are extracted from a patient’s blood and then used as a skin filler.

He shrugged off criticism that his extensive surgeries have only worsened his looks.

“I often hear from people that I looked better before surgery,” he said. “It was a long time ago and I’m curious, who will not look better if they are 20 years younger?”

